Jammu, Feb 21: The high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a PIL seeking a ban on the practice of slaughtering animals as part of religious sacrifices.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sindhu Sharma said that the practice of killing innocent animals is dealt with sufficiently under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and whether any individual act would constitute an offence, is a matter of evidence.

“Which practice of slaughtering or sacrificing animals is legal or illegal depends upon the traditions and customs of a particular religion and the place of worship. It is a matter of evidence which cannot be appreciated in the exercise of discretionary jurisdiction”, the Court said.

The petition by a Hindu ‘pujari’ (priest) had also challenged the Constitutional validity of Section 28 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.