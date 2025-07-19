J&K has emerged as major hub of education, innovation: LG

JAMMU, JULY 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a major hub of education and innovation.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a major hub of education and innovation, “ he said.

He was addressing the valedictory session of the 5-day Orientation Programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu. On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also inaugurated the Tejas Sports Complex within the campus.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to all the students on the beginning of their new journey.

He called upon the management students to focus on changing the lives of people, push for inclusive growth, and make sure no one is left behind.

“I wish to see the young and bright minds as business leaders and thinkers of tomorrow who will shape the economic progress of society and the future of this great country.

As we seek to make India a developed country by 2047, we must ensure greater prosperity for all.

The future of India’s business innovation and resource management rests on the shoulders of business leaders and thinkers of tomorrow. It will be business leaders and thinkers’ responsibility to accelerate industrial growth, secure private investment, promote economic activity, and build a private sector that supports the country’s economic stability,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He lauded the IIM Jammu for its significant contribution to J&K’s education sector. He said the Tejas Sports Complex, inaugurated today, symbolizes IIM Jammu’s commitment to students’ holistic growth.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the students’ new journey at IIM Jammu will forge a powerful connection between the academic world and the real world, ensuring that through a blend of skills and values, they emerge as competent professionals ready to contribute to nation-building.

He emphasised that the 5Cs: Collaboration, Critical Thinking, Communication, Creativity, and Curiosity will equip business leaders of tomorrow with essential life skills, empowering them to effectively navigate the challenges of the rapidly evolving world.

“Technology is rapidly reshaping our world, especially the business landscape. Your role will be to utilise management practices and technological innovation for ease of doing business and enhancing ease of living for all.

Your leadership and problem-solving skills will provide fresh impetus to social development, fostering local entrepreneurship culture through sustainable business models,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.

The new batch of students at IIM Jammu brings together a diverse group across its various academic programs, with a total enrolment of 474 students for the academic year. This includes participants in the MBA, MBA (Healthcare & Hospital Management), and Ph.D. & Ph.D. (Working Professionals), and EMBA programs.

Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu; Sudhir Langer, CEO & MD, RPSG FMCG, senior officials, HoDs, faculty members, and incoming batches of students were present on the occasion.