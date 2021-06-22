Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Agencies·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

J&K govt suspends three officers of Housing and Urban Dev Deptt

Suspended

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has placed three employees under suspension and attached them to different offices following a pending enquiry in a case, lodged back in 2015.

According to an order, the government said that the officers have been suspended with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification Control and Appeal) Rules 1956.

 

As per the order the officers have been suspended following a pending enquiry in case FIR number 12/ 2015 P/SVOK, which is now with the Anti Corruption Bureau—(KNO)


svg%3E
Previous
Petrol, diesel prices touch new heights after fresh hike today
svg%3E
Next
Full statehood for J&K top priority at all-party meet with PM Modi: Azad
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor