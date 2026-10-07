J&K Govt Orders Major Administrative Reshuffle, 49 Officers Transferred

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered a major administrative reshuffle, transferring and posting 49 IAS and JKAS officers with immediate effect.

According to Government Order No. 1612-JK(GAD) of 2026 issued by the General Administration Department on October 7, the changes affect several key departments and senior administrative positions across Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the major changes, Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department, has been assigned the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department, relieving Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, IAS, of the additional charge.

Dr Ashish Chandra Verma, IAS, has been transferred from Tourism Department and posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department.

M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, has been relieved of the additional charge of Health and Medical Education Department and assigned the additional charge of Hospitality & Protocol Department, besides taking over additional charge of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction.

Saugat Biswas, IAS, has been posted as Commissioner/Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, relieving M. Raju of the additional charge.

Avny Lavasa, IAS, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, while continuing to hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department.

Vikas Kundal, IAS, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, with additional charge of Additional CEO, Jammu Metropolitan Regional Development Authority.

Owais Ahmed, IAS, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, while continuing as Director, Skill Development J&K.

Dr Sagar Doifode Dattatray, IAS, has been transferred from the Agriculture Production Department and posted as Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department.

Dr Devansh Yadav, IAS, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri.

Rakesh Minhas, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, has been posted as CEO, State Health Agency, J&K, with additional charge of Managing Director, Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission, J&K.

Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board.

Akriti Sagar, IAS, Managing Director, National Health Mission, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation, with additional charge of CEO, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency.

Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, National Health Mission, J&K.

Basharat Qayoom, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, with additional charge of CEO, Srinagar Smart City Project.

Ayushi Sudan, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, with additional charge of CEO, Special Purpose Vehicle, Jammu City, and Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

Minga Sherpa, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, while Jatin Kishore, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.

Shreya Singhal, IAS, Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal.

Rupesh Kumar, IAS, Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba, while Vidhu Shekhar, IAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, has been posted as Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority.

Among JKAS officers, Charaandeep Singh has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, while Kuldeep Krishan Sidha has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.

The order also includes changes involving senior officials in Revenue, Health and Medical Education, Tourism, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Municipal Administration, Rural Development, Employment, Labour, Archives and other departments.

The transfers and postings have been ordered in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

The order was issued by the General Administration Department by order of the Lieutenant Governor.