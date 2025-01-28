SRINAGAR, JANUARY 28: Jammu and Kashmir is set to experience a week-long wet spell beginning January 29, with the Meteorological Department predicting a series of Western Disturbances until February 5.

Director of the Meteorological Department, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, stated that light snow and rain are expected to commence from the afternoon of January 29 due to the influence of a Western Disturbance.

“Light rain and snow are likely at scattered places during the night of January 29 and the morning of January 30, with isolated occurrences on January 31,” he said. He added that the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy on February 1 and 2, accompanied by light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread locations.

On February 3, generally cloudy weather is anticipated, with light snow possible at isolated higher-altitude areas. February 4 and 5 may also bring light rain and snow to scattered regions.

The Director noted that minimum temperatures are expected to rise slightly from January 29, while maximum temperatures may dip marginally, settling around normal levels.

The region has been experiencing a prolonged dry spell, with a significant rainfall deficit of 81% recorded between January 1 and January 22.