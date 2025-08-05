J&K extends amnesty scheme for domestic power consumers

Srinagar, Aug 04: Jammu and Kashmir government has officially extended the Amnesty Scheme for Domestic Consumers–2022 till March 31, 2026, offering significant relief to households with pending electricity dues.

As per Government Order No. 114-JKPDD of 2025, issued by the Power Development Department, the extension is granted under the same terms and conditions as notified earlier in Order No. 103-PDD of 2022 and Order No. 47-JKPDD of 2024, with one key addition—a 100% waiver of interest and surcharge on the outstanding amount as of March 31, 2025.

The decision, approved through the Council of Ministers Decision No. 074/14/2025 dated July 29, was formally notified today.

News agency KINS reported that the order also clarifies that no further extension of the amnesty will be granted beyond this period.

Welcoming the move, National Conference senior leader Tanvir Sadiq expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister, calling the decision timely and beneficial for thousands of domestic power consumers. (With KINS inputs)