J&K ex deputy CM Kavinder Gupta appointed new Lt Governor Ladakh

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the new Lt Governor of Ladakh.

In a press communique , Gupta has been appointed the new Lt Governor following the resignation of Brig. (Dr) B D Mishra (Retd.) as LG Ladakh.

“The President of India has accepted the resignation of Brig. (Dr) B D Mishra (Retd.) as Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh. Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as new Lieutenant Governor,” reads he communique.