J&K DGP Highlights Rising Drug Abuse, Links Narcotics to Terror Funding

Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swain on Sunday highlighted the alarming rise of drug abuse and its link to terrorism and said that “hard drugs” are a new thing and the money generated out of it has become the “new currency of terrorism.”

“What is new in the narcotics situation in J-K are the hard drugs. This has changed the landscape and has disastrous effects locally, and the consequence of it is that the money that comes out of it is connected to terrorism. It is the new currency of terrorism,” said RR Swain.

Jammu and Kashmir’s strategic location makes it vulnerable to drug smuggling from neighbouring countries and states. Swain emphasised that narcotics have become a significant funding source for terrorist organisations, fuelling violence and instability in the region.

“There is little doubt now that all of it is sourced from outside. Not even a gram of it is grown or processed here. All of it comes from the other side, where it is grown and processed on an industrial scale. We are victims of this…,” added RR Swain.

Terrorist groups are increasingly involved in drug trafficking, using the proceeds to finance their activities.

The youth are particularly susceptible to drug addiction, which can lead to radicalisation and recruitment by terrorist groups.

Notably, police and security forces are conducting targeted operations to dismantle drug trafficking networks. Awareness campaigns and outreach programmes aim to educate the public, especially youth, about the dangers of drug abuse. Inter-agency cooperation and intelligence sharing are crucial in disrupting the narcotics-terror finance chain.

Efforts are being made to provide support and rehabilitation services for those affected by drug addiction.

The Jammu and Kashmir police and administration are working tirelessly to break the narcotics-terror nexus, ensuring a safer and more secure future for the state’s citizens.

Jammu and Kashmir is voting for its 90-member assembly in three phases. The first phase of voting took place on September 18.

Notably, a voter turnout of 61.13 pc was registered in the first phase of polling in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, which were held on 24 constituencies in seven districts on September 18.

Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Votes will be counted on October 8.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an interesting contest with several political parties and independents in the fray. NCP and Congress have forged a pre poll alliance in the UT.

These elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370, are being held after nearly a decade in the Union Territory. (ANI)