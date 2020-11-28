J&K DDC phase-1 polls begin amid high security

The first phase of the DDC election and panchayat bypolls had begun in Jammu and Kashmir, with 1,427 candidates in the fray and seven lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise, officials said.

State Election Commissioner K K Sharma said 2,146 polling stations have been set up for the smooth conduct of elections of phase-I.

As many as 7 lakh voters shall use their right to vote in phase I of polling. Out of 7 lakh voters, more than 3.72 lakh are from the Kashmir division and 3.28 lakh are from the Jammu division, Sharma told reporters here.

On the District Development Council (DDC) elections, the SEC said a total of 280 constituencies are in the Union Territory of J&K (14 in each district), out of which voting will be conducted in 43 constituencies from 7 am to 2 pm in phase-I.