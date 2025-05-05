J&K Bank revises EMI due date

SRINAGAR, MAY 05: In response to concerns circulating on social media regarding the preponement of loan installment deductions, Jammu and Kashmir Bank has issued a clarification stating that the change applies to only one of its loan schemes and is aimed at supporting customers’ credit health.

According to a statement issued by the bank, the EMI due date for the concerned loan scheme has been revised from the end of the month to the 3rd of every month, effective May 2025. The bank says the move is intended to help customers maintain a healthy credit history and safeguard their CIBIL scores. “We understand that this change may impact monthly budget planning for our esteemed customers,” the statement reads.

The bank added that it has addressed the issue by notifying affected customers through SMS communication. J&K Bank reaffirmed its commitment to the financial stability and well-being of its customers and urged the public not to fall prey to misinformation spreading online. The clarification comes amid a wave of reactions on social media, where customers had expressed concerns over unnotified EMI deductions.

Meanwhile, J&K Bank has created an overdraft facility in saving accounts of all such customers equivalent to their EMI amount that can be availed to fulfill monetary requirements.