J&K Bank receives CGTMSE award for MSME lending performance

Srinagar, Aug 2: In recognition of its commitment to financial inclusion and entrepreneurial growth, J&K Bank has been awarded by the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) for securing the highest number of guarantees under the CGTMSE scheme during FY 2024-25.

The award presented under the category – North Eastern Region, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, was conferred during CGTMSE’s Silver Jubilee celebrations held in Mumbai to mark 25 years by honouring top-performing Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) across the country for their notable contributions to MSME financing, credit innovation, and institutional excellence.

General Manager (CBO) Tariq Ali, along with Zonal Head (Mumbai) Riyaz Ahmad Wani and Nodal Officer (CGTMSE) Aftab Ahmed Shall, received the award at the hands of DMD (SIDBI) Prakash Kumar and CEO (CGTMSE) Manish Sinha in the presence of senior executives from banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions.

Commenting on the award, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee appreciated the recognition and commended the efforts of all Bank officials instrumental in this achievement.

MD & CEO further said, “This award strengthens our resolve to expand support for MSMEs through wider coverage under the CGTMSE scheme. Going forward, the Bank remains fully committed to deepening credit outreach, empowering entrepreneurs, and contributing meaningfully to the country’s MSME growth journey as envisaged by the Union Government.”

Expressing gratitude after receiving the award, General Manager (CBO) Tariq Ali said, “We thank the CGTMSE Trust for acknowledging our efforts. This is truly an acknowledgement of the efforts made by our branches and a testament to our institutional focus on inclusive growth.”

Notably, the award underlines the Bank’s strong alignment with the country’s vision of enabling small businesses and supporting sustainable livelihoods through timely and collateral-free credit delivery.