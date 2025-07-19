J&K Bank organises ‘Roz-e-YUVA’ across UT

SRINAGAR, JULY 19: Carrying forward the J&K Government’s flagship initiative Mission YUVA (MY) aimed at empowering local youth through entrepreneurship and self-employment, J&K Bank today organised multiple Login Day events titled as ‘Roz-e-YUVA’ in Kashmir and ‘Udyami YUVA Day’ in Jammu across various districts of the UT.

Held simultaneously at a number of designated venues, hundreds of young entrepreneurs were handed over loan sanction letters, at these programs, to help them establish their ventures. Notably, these login day events will be conducted on weekly basis throughout the Mission YUVA period. The main programme of the day was held at Government Degree College, Ganderbal, wherein MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee was the chief guest, Mission Director (MY) Shahzad Alam was guest-of-honour and Deputy Commissioner (Ganderbal) Jatin Kishore was special guest amid a large gathering of aspiring youth. Principal (GDC) Dr Fouzia Naqshbandi, Bank’s General Manager (CAM) Ashutosh Sareen, Divisional Head (Kashmir) Shabir Ahmad, Zonal Head (Budgam) Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, DGMs Rakesh Magotra and Tanveer Hussain Farooqi, Cluster Heads Javeed Rashid and Masood Ahmad Lanker were also present on the occasion along with other senior administration and Bank officials.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee expressed his pleasure at the enthusiasm shown by the youth and reiterated the Bank’s commitment to stand firmly behind them. MD & CEO said, “Mission YUVA is a very unique project that has witnessed support of entire government machinery right from the conception to implementation to ensure that most people especially youth can avail maximum benefits without hassles. And J&K Bank remains steadfast in supporting the Government’s vision of empowering youth through sustainable livelihood opportunities.” On behalf of J&K Bank, he assured the people that the Bank will make every possible effort to make Mission YUVA program a success. “I am sure that my team will take forward this project of transformation, which is very closer to my heart, and make it a success”, he said.

MD & CEO urged the participants to carry forward the message so that everyone in the district benefits from the mission YUVA. He further said, “Youth-led enterprises are the backbone of local development. By facilitating access to finance under Mission YUVA, we are not just disbursing loans – we are investing in the future of our young entrepreneurs and the economic growth of our region. I advise all the beneficiaries under this project to use their finance in the best possible way so as to generate a dignified livelihood not only for themselves but for many others as well.” He also thanked both the MD Mission YUVA and DC Ganderbal for exhibiting lead roles on the ground.

Expressing his appreciation for the Bank’s proactive role, Mission Director (MY) Shahzad Alam remarked, “I am pleased to be part of this milestone event in this transformational journey of Mission YUVA. The collaboration with J&K Bank is a vital part of this mission. And the presence of MD & CEO Shri Amitava Chatterjee at today’s event, where so many young people are receiving sanction letters, is not only gesture of leadership but of solidarity with the dreams and aspirations of the youth.” He also appreciated the efforts of Ganderbal administration led by DC Jatin Kishore. “I believe our collective efforts are opening up new pathways of progress and hope”, he added.

DC Ganderbal Jatin Kishore expressed his gratitude to the Bank for organising for such an event first time in district Ganderbal and thanked MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee for gracing the occasion. General Manger (CAM) Ashutosh Sareen apprised the participants about the benefits of the schemes designed by the Bank under Mission YUVA. He further said, “The entire process of registration is app driven and hassle-free. The steps taken to make this project successful includes counselling, guidance and handholding.”