J&K Bank holds workshop to empower farmer groups

SRINAGAR, JULY 17: J&K Bank, in partnership with the Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM), organised a capacity-building and orientation workshop for Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) at its corporate office in Srinagar.

The event aimed to educate FPOs about available credit schemes and financial support to boost agricultural growth. Deputy General Manager (Credit) Rakesh Magotra chaired the workshop, joined by DGM Suhail Lone, JKRLM Project Manager Zubair Hassan, and other bank officials. JKRLM Mission Director Shubra Sharma addressed participants via video conference.

Shubra Sharma praised the initiative, saying the government is actively tracking the progress of FPOs, and the Chief Secretary is keen to see them succeed. “Easy and affordable credit access is key to the growth of FPOs. I encourage farmers to adopt modern methods and fully use the schemes available,” she said, thanking the Bank for its proactive approach. DGM Rakesh Magotra highlighted the Bank’s commitment to supporting FPOs through tailored financial products and credit schemes. “We’ve developed a special product for FPOs and also support them through schemes like HADP, PMFME, and the National Livestock Mission,” he said, noting this was the third such workshop and another will soon be held in Jammu Division. DGM Suhail Lone added that the workshop aimed to help FPOs better understand the banking support available to grow their businesses.

The session included presentations and discussions on financial tools and government schemes. Participants appreciated the effort, calling it a timely move to empower farmer groups and strengthen the region’s agriculture sector.