J&K Bank holds mega camps under Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: As part of the three-month nation-wide Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign launched by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, J&K Bank today organised Mega Camps across all its operational clusters, with special focus on Jammu and Kashmir.

The campaign, which is being held from 1st July to 30th September 2025, aims to ensure universal coverage under key government-backed social security schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). The campaign also focuses on the re-verification of Know Your Customer (KYC) details for inactive PMJDY accounts, issuance of RuPay Cards, and encouraging citizens to avail nomination facility to ensure seamless transfer of financial benefits to their legal heirs.

Mega outreach events were held today across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, witnessing active participation from the general public, elected local representatives, district administration officials, Lead District Managers and senior functionaries of J&K Bank. The initiative seeks to saturate all eligible citizens under these schemes by enhancing awareness, facilitating enrolments, and ensuring re-verifications where necessary. To support this objective, J&K Bank has mobilised its extensive branch network along with Business Correspondents, particularly in rural and remote areas of the Union Territory.

During the camps, Bank officials also conducted financial literacy and counselling sessions covering saving habits, insurance benefits, pension options, digital banking, and the importance of nominating beneficiaries for accounts. Similar camps will be organised on the first and third Saturdays of every month during the campaign period, in close coordination with local administrations, to ensure that no eligible citizen is left behind.