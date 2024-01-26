SRINAGAR: To celebrate the country’s 75th Republic Day, J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash unfurled the national flag in a major function held today at Bank’s Jammu Office in presence of Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Manager Ashutosh Sareen, and DGMs amid a large gathering of Bank officials.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO congratulated the staff and said, “This Republic Day must remind us of our collective responsibility towards the progress and prosperity of our nation. At J&K Bank, we are dedicated to contributing to the economic growth of the regions we serve, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to financial inclusion and support for diverse sections of society under initiatives like Swarozgar Yojana.”

“As ease-of-banking is one of vital components of the national goal of ease-of-doing-business, we will also continue to orient our technology-led transformation of products and services to enhance the ease-of-banking for every section of our operational geographies to contribute our part proactively towards realising the national goals of inclusive economic development”, he added.

In Srinagar, the main function was held at Bank’s Corporate Headquarters wherein General Manager Narjay Gupta hoisted the national flag in presence of General Managers, DGMs and other senior officers of the Bank.

Notably, Republic Day functions were also held at the Divisional Office Srinagar where bank’s Divisional Head Tabassum Nazir unfurled national flag while Divisional Head Mumbai, Rakesh Kaul unfurled national flag at Bank’s Divisional Office Mumbai. Republic day functions were all also held at all zonal offices of the Bank in the country.