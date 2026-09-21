J&K Assembly Day 1 Proceedings End Amid BJP Protests

Srinagar: Proceedings of the first day of the autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly concluded on Monday amid protests by BJP members.

The day’s proceedings began with obituary references by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to former ministers Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Dharam Paul and Ghulam Hassan Khan.

The House paid tributes to the former legislators and observed a two-minute silence in their memory.

This was followed by Question Hour, during which members raised questions on various issues concerning the Union Territory.

The Speaker also announced the Panel of Chairmen for the session.

Later, Justice Hasnain Masoodi, Chairman of the House Committee, laid the Committee’s report on alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister in charge of Cooperatives Javid Ahmad Dar also introduced the Bill seeking to amend the J&K Cooperative Societies Act, 1989, repeal the J&K Self Reliant Cooperative Act, 1999, and provide for transitional arrangements.

The House also witnessed protests and slogan-shouting by BJP MLAs over various issues, leading to noisy scenes during the proceedings.

The second day of the autumn session is scheduled to begin on Tuesday morning.