J&K approves Rs 55.58 Cr advance funds for family welfare department

SRINAGAR, JULY 10: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday accorded sanction to the release of funds amounting to over Rs 55.58 crore by way of advance positioning in favor of the family welfare department under the centrally sponsored scheme ‘family welfare program’ for its utilization during the Financial Year 2024-25.

An order to this effect was issued by the Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the release of funds amounting to Rs 5558.75 lakh in favor of Director Family Welfare, J&K as advance positioning under CSS ‘Family Welfare Programme’ through Budget, Estimation, Allocation and Monitoring System (BEAMS),” the order read.

It said the Finance department has sanctioned the amount about the recent decision of the administrative council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The order said the funds shall be utilized subject to certain conditions and the expenditure shall be booked on admissible items as mentioned in the guidelines of the CSS-Family Welfare Programme and after fulfilling all requisite formalities as per rules/norms.

The funds shall be utilized specifically for the purpose for which these have been authorized and no diversion of funds shall be permissible under any circumstances in the bank account unnecessarily, it said.

The order said the funds shall not be parked and the conditions stipulated in BEAMS may be adhered to in letter and spirit.

Pertinent to mention that this was a pressing burning issue of the employees of the family welfare department who did not get their salaries on time before this decision and the decision is a major reform aimed at employee welfare for the Department of Health and Medical Education.

As per Secretary of Health & Medical Education, ‘This is for the first time that funds have been released in advance in favor of the family welfare department. This will obviate the chances of any delay in the release of salaries to the employees of the family welfare department.”