‘Jio vs Starlink’: We don’t fear competition, says Reliance

New Delhi, October 16: Reliance Industries on Friday said it welcomes competition in India’s satellite communications sector, while asserting that all companies must comply with the country’s laws and policies.

In a statement issued amid the ongoing row over Starlink’s entry into the Indian market, Reliance said India welcomes domestic and international investment and innovation, but such openness must be based on the rule of law.

The company noted that the government applies the same regulatory process to all applicants, irrespective of whether they are Indian or foreign, adding that Jio’s satellite services were also awaiting clearances.

“We have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best,” the company said.

Citing Jio’s entry into India’s telecom market in 2016, Reliance said the company had started as a new player without any customers and had since built a customer base of more than 530 million.

The company said Jio had contributed to the development of digital infrastructure and the availability of affordable data services in the country.

“We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink. Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land,” Reliance said.

The statement follows criticism by Musk over delays in Starlink’s launch in India and allegations that established business interests were seeking to restrict competition. Reliance did not name Musk directly in its statement.