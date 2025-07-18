Jhelum water level rises as rains bring relief

Srinagar, Jul 17: The recent spells of rainfall in Kashmir have significantly raised the water levels in the river Jhelum and its tributaries, providing much-needed relief to the agriculture and horticulture sectors, the official data here revealed.

According to the latest readings by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, July 17, the Jhelum was flowing as Sangam: 9.50 ft (flood mark: 21 ft); Pampore: 1.55 m (flood mark: 4.5 m); Munshi Bagh: 9.57 ft (flood mark: 18 ft); Asham: 5.33 ft (flood mark: 14 ft); and Wullar Lake: 1575.08 m (full level: 1578.00 m).

The data also revealed that tributary levels were higher but still below danger marks as Vishow Nallah at Khudwani: 5.36 m (flood mark: 7.75 m); Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi: 0.40 m (flood mark: 5.4 m); Lidder Nallah at Batkoot: 0.67 m (flood mark: 1.5 m); and Sindh Nallah at Doderhama: 1.84 m (flood mark: 3.65 m).

Notably, KNO had already reported on July 16 that water levels were expected to increase as rainfall accumulation from upper catchments would reflect with a delay.

In the earlier report, it was noted that the water level at Sangam was 3.85 ft, Munshi Bagh at 5.94 ft, and Asham at 3.84 ft. The tributaries also showed low levels, including Vishow Nallah at 2.73 m and Wullar Lake at 1574.94 m.

Moreover, officials had earlier said there was no flood threat and water levels were being regularly monitored. It was also highlighted that the impact of rainfall in upper catchments would likely show a day later.

Meanwhile, Faizan Arif Keng, an Independent Weather Forecaster, told KNO the rain has helped ease the region’s water shortages. “The recent rains have raised the water level of the Jhelum, which will go a long way in addressing water scarcity. Streams and tributaries have also swelled, ensuring enough water for irrigation,” said Faizan.

Earlier, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast more rainfall in the coming days, especially between July 16–17 and again from July 21–23. (With KNO inputs)