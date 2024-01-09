Bill Clinton and wife Hillary were named in the newly unsealed documents known as the Epstein Files

A woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse claimed the notorious paedophile had “sex tapes” of famous public figures including former US president Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and UK business magnate Richard Branson, newly unsealed documents have revealed.

British-South African woman, Sarah Ransome, who met Jeffrey Epstein in 2006 when she was 22, said she was promised, like many other women and girls, money in exchange for giving massages to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, a report by the New Yorker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a series of emails to a columnist in 2016, Ransome claimed that her friend had sexual intercourse with “Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson” and it was filmed on each occasion by Epstein.

“Thank God she managed to get a hold of some footage of the filmed sex tapes, which clearly identify the faces of Clinton, Prince Andrew and Branson having sexual intercourse with her. Frustratingly enough Epstein was not seen in any of the footage but he was clever like that,” she wrote.

She also claimed that Donald Trump had sex with one of her friends at Epstein New York mansion on a “regular” basis. “She confided in me about her casual ‘friendship’ with Donald Mr. Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her,” one of her emails read.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another email, Ransome attacked then presidential candidates Hillary Clinton, who was also mentioned in the unsealed documents, and Donald Trump saying she would make sure “neither that evil b—-h Hillary or that paedophile Trump gets elected.”

“I will also make sure that everyone on the God damn planet sees that footage and photos and will release them to WikiLeaks by Sunday,” she wrote, a report by The Guardian said.

However, Ransome failed to provide the copies of the tapes that she claimed to possess and told the New Yorker that she had invented the tapes to make Epstein believe she had “evidence that would come out if he harmed me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Promoted

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

https://www.jiosaavn.com/embed/playlist/1134548194

Later, Ransome withdrew her allegations, saying she wanted to “walk away from this”. “I shouldn’t have contacted you and I’m sorry I wasted your time. It’s not worth coming forward and I will never be heard anyhow and only bad things will happen as a consequence of me going public.”

Post a commentJeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges and her partner Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex abuse. A string of documents released over the last week have revealed the pair’s connections to high-profile figures.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)