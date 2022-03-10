The JEE Main 2022 is an engineering entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to select qualified candidates in various IITs, NITs, and GFTIs. The NTA has released the JEE Main Official Notification PDF on the official website. This year, there will be only two sessions of the main examination unlike four. The application process is ongoing now and the last date is March 31, 2022. Session 1 of the exam will take place from April 16, 2022, to April 21, 2022.

Read the full article to get the important details like eligibility criteria, dates, registration process, counselling process, etc.

JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates

The NTA has released the schedule for session 1 and session 2. To know the JEE Main Exam Dates 2022, check the table given below.

Exam Dates Event Dates Session 1 Start of Application Process March 1, 2022 Last date to apply March 31, 2022 Last date to pay fee March 31, 2022 Announcement of city First week of April 2022 Admit Card release date Second week of April 2022 Exam Date April 16, to April 21, 2022 Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges TBA Session 1 Result declaration TBA Session 2 Start of Application Process April 8, 2022 Last date to apply May 3, 2022 Last date to pay fee May 3, 2022 Announcement of city Second week of May 2022 Admit Card release date Third week of May 2022 Exam Date May 24, to May 29, 2022 Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges TBA Session 2 Result Declaration TBA

JEE Main 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying the for entrance exam make sure they fulfill all the factors of the eligibility criteria like age limit, educational qualification, minimum passing marks, etc. Aspirants can go through the detailed eligibility criteria given below.

A. Age Limit

There is no age limit for the mains exam, candidates of any age can apply for the exam. However, applicants must check the age limit for the institution that is applying.

B. Educational Qualification

Only applicants who completed the Class 12 or equivalent exam in 2020, 2021, or who are taking the Class 12 or equivalent exam in 2022 are eligible to participate in the exam.

Applicants who have passed class 12 in 2019 are not eligible

C. Domicile

Applicant must be a citizen of India

NRI, Person of Indian Origin and Overseas Citizen of India can also apply to provide the category certificate.

D. Number of Attempts

Students can take the test for three years in a row.

E. Subjects Required

Candidates opting for Paper 1 (B.Tech.) must have passed class 12 with Physics, Mathematics as a compulsory subject, and Chemistry/Biotechnology as an optional subject.



Candidates opting for Paper 2 A and 2B must have passed class 12 with Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry as a compulsory subject.

How to Apply for the JEE Main Exam 2022?

The JEE Main Registration Process is one via online mode on the National Testing Agency (NTA) official website. Candidates who want to participate in the examination should fill out the online application form before the deadline by following the instructions given below.

Step 1: Visit the NTA official website.

Step 2: Fill out the JEE registration form 2022 with your name, phone number, and email address.

Step 3: Now, Fill out the registration form completely, including your personal and educational information.

Step 4: Upload important documents like scanned photographs and signature of yours.

Step 5: Pay the online application fee /

Step 6: For future reference, save the NTA Main 2022 confirmation page.

Application Fee

Candidates need to pay the application fee via online mode. The applicable NTA JEE Main application fee will be presented according to the candidate’s gender and category. The application fee must be paid using a credit/debit card or net banking online. To finish the payment, students will be needed to enter payment mode information.

On their cellphone number, candidates will receive notification of successful payment of application fees. The application form is complete after the application fee is paid.The category wise Application Fee is as follows-

Category Fees Male Candidates of Unreserved Category Rs. 650/- Male Candidates of OBC Category Rs. 650/- Female Candidates of Unreserved Category Rs. 325/- Female Candidates of OBC Category Rs. 325/- SC/ST/PwD/Transgender category candidates Rs. 325/-

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card

Candidates need to download the admit card and keep it safe throughout the examination. The NTA will release the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card on its official website via online mode. The admit card will contain important details like the candidate’s name, registration number, exam center name, exam day instructions, etc. The admit card release date is yet to be announced by the authorities. However, it is expected that the admit card will be released a week before the exam.

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key

The NTA will release the JEE Main 2022 Answer Key online within three to four days after the exams are conducted. The answer key will contain the correct answer for the questions asked in the main exam. Applicants can raise objections against the answer key by paying the objection fee via online mode. After that, the NTA will publish the final answer key on its official website.

JEE Main Counselling Process 2022

The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) established the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) to administer a common counselling process for seat allocation based on JEE Main and JEE Advanced ranks. JEE Main 2022 counselling is handled by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

Candidates who have qualified for NITs, IIITs, or GFTIs on the basis of the JEE Main result 2022 must apply for the counselling procedure. Registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat assignment, and payment of the seat acceptance fee are all processes in the counselling process through JoSAA.

JEE Main Seat Allotment 2022

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will publish the JEE Main 2022 seat allotment results on the official site. Candidates who successfully complete the JoSAA 2022 registration and choice filling procedure will be considered for seat allocation 2022.

JoSAA is doing online counselling in many phases, and seat allocation for Main 2022 will be notified as a result. Candidates must choose whether to accept admission or continue to the next stage after each round of seat allocation. During the JEE Main 2022 seat allocation process, candidates must choose between float, freeze, slide, or withdrawal.

Float – This option is available to candidates who want to maintain their assigned seats while also upgrading their seats.

This option is available to candidates who want to maintain their assigned seats while also upgrading their seats. Freeze – If a candidate is content with his or her seat allotment result and does not wish to participate in subsequent rounds of JoSAA counselling, he or she can choose to freeze.

If a candidate is content with his or her seat allotment result and does not wish to participate in subsequent rounds of JoSAA counselling, he or she can choose to freeze. Slide – A candidate can choose the slide option if they want to accept a seat granted in a certain round but want to upgrade to a B.Tech programme at the same mains participating institute.

A candidate can choose the slide option if they want to accept a seat granted in a certain round but want to upgrade to a B.Tech programme at the same mains participating institute. Withdraw – If a candidate has already accepted a seat, he or she may withdraw his or her acceptance by reporting to the designated institute before the final round of seat allocation.

We hope you find this post informative and helpful.