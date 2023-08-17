In a deeply distressing incident reported by the Times of India, a 37-year-old businessman from Lucknow has been accused of the alleged murder of his wife. The heart-wrenching incident took place on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, unfolding before the couple’s two children.

Reportedly, the businessman, who had been married for 15 years, purportedly strangled his wife inside their SUV parked along the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur. The incident transpired on a Sunday morning, and it is reported that the cause might be linked to what authorities term an “inferiority complex” harbored by the husband. This alleged complex reportedly stems from his wife’s substantial Instagram following.

Authorities have shared that they are yet to access the victim’s private and locked Instagram account, which could potentially provide further insights into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

According to local reports, the husband’s insecurity was exacerbated when his wife blocked him on her Instagram account. This reportedly left him feeling even more vulnerable. Law enforcement officials have stated that the accused believed that some of his wife’s social media followers might visit her during his absence, which he speculated would strain their relationship further.

The couple, parents to a 12-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son, had set out for Rae Bareli on the fateful morning, but ended up on the Purvanchal Expressway. At approximately 5 am, their disagreement escalated, leading to a confrontation near the Mujesh intersection in Sultanpur. In a tragic outburst of anger, the husband allegedly strangled his wife to death. The traumatic scene was witnessed by their devastated children, who were left in tears.

Subsequently, the accused barricaded himself inside the SUV. The situation attracted the attention of a patrolling UPEIDA (Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority) team, who observed the vehicle parked in an unusual manner. The alert team immediately informed the nearest police station, prompting officers to arrive at the scene.