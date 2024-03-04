JDIK condoles demise of mother of Beenish Wani

SRINAGAR:The Joint Directorate of Information Kashmir (JDIK) has condoled the demise of mother of Beenish Wani, ex. Asstt Director Advt., Information Department and presently posted at DE&CC Ganderbal.

A condolence meeting of officers and officials of the Department was held today under the chairmanship of Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam.

The Joint Director expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise, extended sympathies with Beenish, and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director Information (PR) Kashmir; Cultural Officer and other officers and officials of Information Department Kashmir have also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.