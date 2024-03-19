JD YSS inaugurates orientation prog for sports teachers

SRINAGAR: Joint Director Kashmir Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K, Mohammad Rashid Kohli, formally inaugurated an orientation and capacity-building program at the Synthetic Hockey Turf here.

The event was attended by District Youth Services and Sports Officer Pulwama Mohammad Qasim, Principal of Bhss Pulwama S.M. Iqbal, Incharge Activity Section Joint Director Office Kashmir, Publicity Coordinator Directorate of YSS J&K, Zonal Physical Education Officers, PELs, PEMs, PETs, and REKs of the Department.

DYSSO Pulwama, in his welcome address, provided an overview of the course and pertinent updates related to the development activities happening in the district.

During his speech, the Joint Director emphasized the importance of the program and highlighted its objectives. He stated, “The course has been meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs of both teachers and students in the field of sports. Our aim is to equip participants with the latest skills and techniques that are essential for their professional development in their respective sports disciplines.”

The orientation and capacity-building program will focus on enhancing the capabilities and knowledge of sports teachers with innovative teaching methods. Through workshops, lectures, and practical demonstrations, the participants will learn about the latest industry trends and teaching methodologies specifically designed for various sports disciplines.

Furthermore, the curriculum will encompass a diverse range of topics, including sports psychology, physical conditioning, nutrition, injury prevention, and recovery strategies. By imparting this comprehensive training, the program seeks to equip sports teachers with the necessary tools to mentor and guide students towards excellence in sports.

The Youth Services and Sports Department, under the patronage of Secretary to Government Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K Sarmad Hafeez is committed to promoting sports and fostering a holistic learning environment for students. Such initiatives aim to enhance the overall standard of sports education in Pulwama and empower sports teachers to mentor future athletes.

The inauguration of this orientation program marks an important milestone in the ongoing efforts to cultivate a culture of sports and physical well-being in Pulwama.

The programme’s primary objective is to enhance the capabilities of participants, enabling them to excel in the prestigious National School Games held annually across the country. By providing participants with unparalleled opportunities for growth and development, the initiative aims to bolster India’s representation and performance on the national sports stage. The course focuses on several sports disciplines, including football, chess, thang tha, and drill /marching among others.

An oath ceremony was also administered under the flagship programme of election commission of India (SVEEP). The objective of the campaign is to vote without any consideration of religion, cast, color or language.