Kangana Ranaut has expressed her deep admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, following the tremendous success of his film Jawan on its very first day of release. Kangana conveyed her sentiments on her Instagram Stories, commending Shah Rukh Khan as the “cinema God that India needs.” She also extended her congratulations to the entire Jawan team. In her heartfelt message posted on Thursday evening, Kangana shared a Jawan poster and offered a glowing tribute to Shah Rukh Khan’s journey in the film industry.

She remarked, “From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to enduring a decade-long struggle to reinvent his connection with the audience, from his late forties to mid-fifties, and ultimately emerging as the quintessential Indian mass superhero at nearly 60, is nothing short of super heroic even in real life. I remember when people wrote him off and ridiculed his choices, but his struggle serves as a masterclass for all artists with enduring careers who must continuously reinvent and reaffirm themselves. SRK is the cinema God that cinema needs, not just for his warm embraces or dimples but also for some serious world-saving. Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work, and humility, King Khan. @iamsrk.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan garnered a staggering ₹51.17 crore globally on its opening day, based on the latest advance day booking figures. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7. The cast of Jawan includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Ridhi Dogra, and others. It is directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.