In 2019, a picture of a local Kashmiri with an uncanny resemblance to Akshay Kumar went viral on the internet.

The picture of Majid Mir was shared online by a national TV reporter. Mir religiously wears a hat, made popular by former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in his heydays.

However, the internet noticed another thing about Majid. He looked like Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar.

One user wrote: “I zoomed in picture to be sure it’s not photoshopped and someone has not pasted Akshay’s face on him.” Another user commented: “Looking like old and short Akshay Kumar.”

Bollywood might have recently returned to the valley after a long gap. But the valley has had its connection with the film world by giving many local actors to Bollywood who literally earned their name.

In the midst of it, many from the valley became an internet sensation for their resemblance to Bollywood and Hollywood actors.

Haider Maqbool-SRK lookalike

For instance, Haider Maqbool, a local lad from Srinagar, is a perfect doppelganger of Bollywood’s Badshah. Haider Maqbool looks exactly like SRK in his bearded look and even the best of fans will have a tough time picking the difference between SRK and his look-alike.

Haider models his hairstyle and dresses as per Shah Rukh’s latest styles. He too seems to have that keeda of acting since he mimics SRK’s famous dialogues.

His social media handles are often seen with positive comments from SRK fans.

Rajpal Yadhav Lookalike

Bollywood’s comedy king Rajpal Yadhav too has a lookalike in Kashmir. In the last few years, a video of a local man from Sangran Qazigund went viral on a social networking website. He has a striking resemblance to comedian Rajpal Yadhav.

The video clipping has left many people surprised as the person has the same height and looks like that of the actor

Tariq Mir -Hollywood star Peter Dinklage lookalike

In the winter of 2018, Bollywood film director Imtiaz Ali, known for popular films “Jab We Met” and “Rockstar,” had noticing Tariq Mir while attending a local film festival.

The two met and snapped a photo together, which Ali posted to Instagram with a caption: “With Tyrion Lannister at Pahalgam festival.”

The picture went viral and stories appeared on entertainment sites declaring that Peter Dinklage’s doppelganger had been discovered in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir was recently seen performing in the film “Bharat,” a drama based on the 2014 South Korean film “Ode to My Father,” starring Indian superstar Salman Khan.

Actor Tariq Mir also performed in a Game of Thrones tribute video filmed in the ski resort of Gulmarg in Feb. 2018.