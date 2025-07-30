Javaid Gilani empanelled as DG 

Srinagar, July 29: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the empanelment of senior IPS officer Syed Javaid Mujtaba Gilani for holding Director General (DG) or equivalent posts at the Central level.

Gilani, a 1994-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre and a native of Jammu and Kashmir, is among 35 top-ranking IPS officers empanelled in the latest order issued on July 29, 2025.

A respected officer known for his professionalism, Gilani has previously held several prominent positions in Jammu and Kashmir, including Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, and Director Vigilance J&K.

His empanelment is seen as a recognition of his vast experience and distinguished service in sensitive and high-responsibility roles.