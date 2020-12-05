‘Jashn-e-Parvaaz-e-Niswan’: ELFA International invites nominations for women achievers

Srinagar: ELFA INTERNATIONAL, a noted NGO working in Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with Northern Railway Women Welfare Organization (NRWWO) is looking for nominations for women achievers in several fields.

The event JASHN-E-PARVAAZ-E-NISWAN (Celebrating Women Achievers) invites general public to nominate Women Achievers in the field of:

1) Social Work

2) Education

3) Healthcare

4) Journalism

5) Art, Culture & Entrepreneurship

Nominations can be sent by clicking the following link: https://forms.gle/bLXgyF3ZZPrZUbk6A

A group of reputed & well-known Jury Members will decide on the Awardees. A maximum of 2 awards shall be presented in each category.

Please Note:

1) Endorsement by the nominating Organization/Authority/Head of Institution is mandatory

2) No Political nomination will be accepted

3) Deadline for submitting nomination is 13th of December, 2020 (COB)

4) The Event is Planned for the 2nd of January, 2021