A Japanese man named Toco has been living as a dog for the past year. He purchased a hyper-realistic dog costume from Japanese company Zeppet for $16,000 and has been posting about his life as a canine on social media.

Toco’s friends and colleagues do not know about his transformation. He keeps his face hidden in his videos and is afraid of being judged for his fantasy. However, he has received a lot of support from his online followers.

In a recent interview with DailyMail, Toco said that he has always wanted to transform into a dog. “I think it’s a desire to transform,” he said. “I’ve thought about it since I can remember.”

Toco’s story has gone viral, and he has been featured in news outlets around the world. He is now considering starting a YouTube channel dedicated to his life as a dog.