‘Jan Bharat Rang’: Artists enthrall audience with play on ‘Viksit Bharat’

BUDGAM: Tulkul Arts and Media Collective collaborated with the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, staged a captivating short play in Chadoora on the occasion of “Jan Bharat Rang” as part of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav “International Theatre festival of India”-2024.

The play, written and directed by the talented theatre activist Ravice Rashid Alias Rayees Wathori, aimed to shed light on the theme of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and showcased the progress and development taking place in India. Through compelling storytelling and powerful performances, the play conveyed a message of hope and optimism for the future of the nation.

Featuring a talented cast including Rayees Wathori, Bashir Kotur, Rizwan Ahmad, and Younus Ahmad, the play received high praise from the local audience for its insightful narrative and the exceptional performances by the artists of Tulkul Arts and Media Collective.

Speaking about the play, director Rayees Wathori expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to showcase their work and emphasized the importance of theatre in reflecting the socio-political landscape of the country.