Authorities stated that traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar highway was stopped due to a recent mudslide and shooting stones occurring in Ramban district, according to officials on Monday.

In an update shared on X, the J&K Traffic Police posted, “Traffic has been stopped from both directions due to shooting stones at Mehad, Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Cooperation with traffic police is encouraged.”

“SSG road and Mughal road are open for vehicular movement,” the update mentioned.