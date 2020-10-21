Jammu GMC Principal removed ‘in interest of patient care’

Srinagar: Principal Government Medical College, Jammu, Dr Nasib Chand Digra was Wednesday removed from his post and transferred as secretary in health and medical education department.

The announcement was made in an official order passed by financial commissioner, heath and medical education department, Atal Dulloo.

“In the interest of administration and patient care, it is hereby ordered that Dr. Nasib Chand Digra, Principal Government Medical College, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Secretary (Technical) in the …department. During his posting as Secretary (Techincal), his salary shall be drawn against the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu,” read the order.

It added that Dr Shashi Sudan, Head Department of Microbiology at GMC, Jammu shall look-after the charge of the post of Principal GMC, Jammu, in addition to her own duties till a regular replacement is made.