Srinagar: Model turned actor Jagjeet Singh Rissam is making his Bollywood debut with ‘The Era of 1990’.

The movie stars Sara Khan, Arjun Manhas, and Mir Sarwar among others. Rissam is playing a character of a cop in the movie.

Jagjeet Singh Rissam began his career as a model in 2014 and participated in numerous fashion shows across India. Eventually, he discovered his passion for filmmaking and acting. Later he founded his own production company, H.S. Rissam Productions.

Under his banner, he produced two Bollywood films `The Era of 1990’ and `B Town’, which are set to be released in Indian cinemas in the coming weeks.

During his modeling days, he also participated in several stage plays to perfect his acting skills, which helped him advance in his acting career. Jagjeet has appeared in several films on OTT platforms.

“With my turban, I will build an identity for myself in Bollywood. For us Sikh men, the turban is our crown, it is a sign of our self-respect, our pride. I’m sticking to my ideals. My father also advised me to carry the turban with pride and to make your community proud in whatever profession I choose,” he said.

Jagjeet said he has always been captivated by the cinema universe. “I come from a business family that is highly progressive and successful by God’s grace. Yet, I was destined to become an actor and make films. Bollywood is a creative industry, and everyone is seeking to make a name for themselves in their respective fields,” he said.

Jagjeet said he is extremely happy that his dreams are coming true. “I also have a significant role in the film and have learned a lot from my co-stars. Every day is a learning experience for me, and I hope to make a name for myself in this industry while making my community proud. I hope that my performance will allow me to carve out a place in the hearts of the audience, and I am confident that my production’s ambitious movie ‘The Era of 1990’ will garner a favorable response from the audience,” he said.