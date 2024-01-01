Srinagar: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has given its approval for the establishment of the Finger Print Bureau in the UT.

The initiative is aimed at making it easier for law enforcement agencies to identify suspects and to cross-reference fingerprints from crime scenes with existing records, which will make it easier to examine criminal histories.

The move will also help combat militancy and ease the process of identifying suspects. It will also aid in the fight against militancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Administrative Council, led by JK Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and the Home Department also sanctioned 73 posts for the upcoming bureau in the region.

An official told the Republic that the Finger Print Bureau will be headed by a senior superintendent of Police rank official and will be assisted by one Superintendent of Police and two Deputy Superintendents of Police. Additionally, five ministerial posts of police officials have also been approved by the J&K Home Department for the bureau. A total of 22 sub-inspectors and 28 selection-grade constables will also be part of the new wing.

The bureau will maintain a comprehensive and secure database of fingerprint records of suspects, including organizing, indexing, and updating the database regularly to ensure quick and accurate retrieval of information when needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

With inputs from Agencies