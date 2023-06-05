The forthcoming movie “Ajmer 92” will create a rift in society, Maulana Mahmood Asa’d Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has said while calling for its ban.

“Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri is a living example of Hindu-Muslim unity and a ‘true Sultan’ who ruled over the hearts of millions of people,” Maulana Madani said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

“A movie made to defame the dargah Ajmer Sharif should be banned immediately. Instead of associating criminal incidents with a religion, there is a need for united action against crimes….The way criminal incidents in Ajmer city are being reported is very painful. There is a need for a collective struggle against such crimes, regardless of religion and identity. In our society, an attempt is being made to remove the seriousness of the crimes by giving them a communal colour. I request the Central government to ban this movie and discourage those who are trying to divide society on communal lines,,” he added.

Taran Adarsh, a prominent film critic, took to Twitter on Friday to announce the theatrical release date for the much awaited movie ‘Ajmer 92.’ This hard-hitting picture, produced by Reliance Entertainment in collaboration with U&K Films Entertainment, Sumit Motion Pictures, and Little Crew Pictures, will be released on July 14, 2023.

Based on true events, Ajmer 92 tells the story of the grim plight of as many as 250 girls who were trapped, sexually exploited and blackmailed for years by caretakers of Ajmer Dargah, including many influential men in the area and Congress leaders in the city of Ajmer in Rajasthan in 1992.