Pampore: Jal Shakti (Irrigation and Flood Control) Department, Kashmir in association with the Department of Agriculture, Kashmir organized a programme marking the commencement of the irrigation season in Kashmir valley today.

The event was organized at Marwal lift irrigation scheme Pulwama falling under the jurisdiction of Irrigation Construction Division, Pampore and was presided over by Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti (Irrigation and Flood Control) Department, Kashmir, Er. Naresh Kumar in presence of Director Agriculture, Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal.

On the occasion, the Marwal irrigation canal was charged that will assure irrigation supplies to the connected villages of the area formally marking the start of the upcoming irrigation season in the Kashmir Valley.

Speaking on the occasion Er. Naresh Kumar said that the occasion marks a very important beginning and the department will ensure the irrigation facilities throughout the region. He emphasized upon the judicious use of the facility to ensure better outcome for all.

Director Agriculture, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal impressed upon the adherence of the irrigation scheduling framed for the UT of J&K. He also stressed upon a focused collective campaign in future to ensure the smooth delivery of irrigation facility.

Superintending Engineer, Ghulam Rasool Laharwal, Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama, Mohammad Iqbal, Executive Engineer MID Srinagar Harminder Singh, Executive Engineer Irrigation Construction Division Pampore Sajid Pandit among other officers, were present on the occasion.