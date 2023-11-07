Srinagar: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) unveiled a progressive initiative “Women for Water, Water for Women Campaign” under its flagship scheme – Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), in partnership with the Ministry’s National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). This campaign celebrating “Jal Diwali”, commenced today in the UT of J&K and will run till 9th November, 2023.

The campaign took off today in the UT of J&K at seven (7) Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), with four (4) in Kashmir division and three (3) in Jammu division. A total of 26 Self Help Groups comprising 105 members participated with enthusiasm. In Kashmir division, the programme took place in Alusteng, Nishat, Rangil and Tangnaar WTPs today.

29 SHGs are expected to participate on 8th November at 9 identified WTPs in 9 ULBs of J&K. The campaign shall culminate on 9th November 2023 wherein 35 Women SHGs are scheduled to participate & celebrate Jal Diwali at 7 Water Treatment Plants in 9 ULBs across J&K.

The initiative aims to provide a platform for inclusion of women in water governance. They will be given first-hand knowledge about water treatment processes through visits to Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) in their respective cities. These visits elucidate the vital procedures involved in delivering clean and safe drinking water to households. Additionally, women will gain insight into water quality testing protocols which ensure that citizens get water of the required quality. The overarching goal of the campaign is to instill a sense of ownership and belonging among women towards water infrastructure.

During the countrywide campaign, women Self Help Groups (SHGs) will visit more than 550 water treatment plants across the country, with a combined operational capacity of more than 20,000 MLD (more than 35% of the country’s total).

In J&K, the campaign will be organized in 19 ULBs at 23 identified Water Treatment Plant sites to sensitise 88 Women Self Help Groups (330 participants) about processes involved in supplying clean and safe drinking water to households during exposure visits in the first phase from November 7-9, 2023.

The anticipated outcomes of the campaign include increased awareness and knowledge on water treatment, sense of ownership and responsibility, promotion of inclusivity, empowerment of SHGs, positive community impact and model for future initiatives.