The Jammu & Kashmir Finance and Accounts Society (JAKFAS) extended a warm welcome to Atal Dulloo, upon his assumption of the role as the new Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Director General Budget, Yaqoob Itoo; Iftikhar Hussain Chauhan, President JAKFAS; Vice President (J), Sonam Singh; Joint Director Budget, Shafaat Yehya; Deputy Director Codes, Sonika Arora; Deputy Director Codes, Shafait Rehman; Deputy Director Budget, Shahnawaz Ahmed; Accounts Officer, Tariq Malik; and Accounts Officer, Vishesh Kapoor, presented a bouquet on behalf of the Society.

Expressing their congratulations, the members of JAKFAS wished Atal Dulloo all the best in his new role and offered their heartfelt best wishes for his success in this new assignment.