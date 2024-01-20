Kampala: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met with Palestine’s Foreign Minister Dr Riyad al-Maliki here and held a “detailed and comprehensive discussion” on the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Jaishankar is here in the Ugandan capital to attend the two-day Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit, which began on Friday.

“Good to meet with Palestinian FM Dr Riyad al-Maliki in Kampala this afternoon. … Had a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the ongoing conflict in Gaza,” Jaishankar posted on X along with a photo of the meeting.

“Exchanged views on its humanitarian and political dimensions. Reiterated India’s support for a two-state solution … Agreed to remain in touch,” he further said.

The meeting comes a day after Jaishankar, in his address at the NAM summit, reiterated India’s support for a two-state solution.

“Right now, the conflict in Gaza is understandably uppermost in our minds. This humanitarian crisis requires a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected,” he had said.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas-led factions has killed more than 24,000 people on the Gaza side as affected people face pathetic living conditions sans water, power, food and medical aid.

On the other hand, Israel, which has seen 1400 plus deaths, insists on the release of more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas and continues pounding the Gaza Strip relentlessly.

In his speech on Friday, Jaishankar advocated a two-state solution where the Palestinian people can live within secure borders. “Our collective endeavours should focus on making this realisable,” he added.

