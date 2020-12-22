Jailed, Wahid Para wins Pulwama seat; ‘Couldn’t be prouder’, says Mehbooba

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday took to Twitter to congratulate party’s candidate Wahid Para who has won the Pulwama A seat in the recently concluded District Development Council polls.

She said, “Couldn’t be prouder of PDPs Wahid Para who won his maiden election by a huge margin of votes. Despite being arrested on baseless charges right after filing his nomination people have shown their love & trust for Waheed. Hope justice prevails.”

Para was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged militant links a day after he had filed his nomination from the Pulwama ‘1’ or ‘A’ seat on November 24.

Reports said that Para got 1322 votes. His closest rival Sajad Ahmad Raina of BJP got 314 votes.

Mehbooba Mufti had said, in her tweet, that the government was implicating Wahid to blackmail and intimidate PDP and other mainstream political parties in J&K who have decided to contest polls. She also vouched for his innocence and even shared a video of former Union home minister and now Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praising Para for organising a mega political rally for central leaders.

Last week, special judge NIA Sunit Gupta sent Para to 30 days judicial custody.