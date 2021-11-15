Suriya’s critically acclaimed movie ‘Jai Bhim’ is setting new benchmarks. After dislodging ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ from world number one position on IMDB rankings, Jai Bhim has set another precedent.

Suriya has donated rupees Rs ten lakh to Parvathy Ammal, who belongs to the Irular tribe and whose husband was killed in police custody accused of a false crime in 1992. The top hero has divulged the information in his thank you message to CPM leader K. Balakrishnan who had appealed to him to help her.

Parvathy Ammal, the real-life wife of Rajakannu on whom ‘Jai Bhim’ is based has been located in Chennai and we were the one of the first to interview her. She has been suffering poverty and has shared her plight.

In ‘Jai Bhim’ Lijomol Jose played Sengenni based on Parvathy while her husband Rajakannu was portrayed by Manikandan and Suriya the advocate Chandru who handled the case in court. Filmmaker cum actor Tamil played the ruthless cop Gurumurthy who tortured and murdered the innocent tribal man.

“Jai Bhim” was released on Amazon Prime Video early this month. The film is getting a humongous amount of positive response from fans and is being widely watched due to the word of mouth.

Based on a true event that happened in the year 1995, the film concentrates on police atrocities on the tribal community.

Exposing the police brutality, the film shows how lawyer Chandru won the case without receiving a penny from his client who is the wife of the victim. Though the incident took place 25 years ago, it looks still relevant due to the police atrocities that are still taking place in the state.

For the first time, a Tamil film has dislodged `The Shawshank Redemption’ to top the list of globally recognized movies on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

Suriya-starrer `Jai Bhim’ has grabbed the first spot with 53,000 plus votes. IMDb ranks films based on the votes they are receiving from the audience.

Though “The Shawshank Redemption” received 24 lakh votes so far from fans all these years, Jai Bhim, within 10 days of its release time went to the top spot, due to the problem it discussed and the fan base of the lead actor.

The Shawshank Redemption of Frank Darabont is the film that topped the list followed by God Father, Dark Knight, 12 Angry Men, etc. Few Indian films on the list include Aamir Khan’s 3 idiots, Taare Zameen Par, Lagaan, and Dangaal. Gangs of Wasseypur, Andhadhun are the only non-Aamir films in the IMDb top 250 films.