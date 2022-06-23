Remember jab woh deta hai, chapad phad ke deta hai. A 62-year-old Oman-based Indian won one million dollars in Dubai Duty-Free draw.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Varghese won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 392 after buying the lucky ticket number 0982, which he had purchased online on May 29.

Varghese, who hails from Kerala, India, works as a general manager for a consumer goods company in Muscat.

He is a father of two and a frequent traveler who spent 35 years in the Middle East traveling between Dubai and Muscat.

“This is my first time to win in any draw, so I am thankful for this great luck. Dubai Duty-Free [is] going to be part of my life now,” Varghese told Gulf News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varghese plans to save a big chunk of the prize money for his retirement, while a portion will go towards some charities, specifically those aimed at benefitting women and children.

Varghese is the 192nd Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.

Another Indian Thimmaiah Nanjappa won a Mercedes Benz CLS 53 4M AMG (Obsidian Black Metallic) car, with ticket number 0108 in Finest Surprise Series 1808, which he had purchased on June 3 on his way to Bengaluru for a vacation.