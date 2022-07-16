SRINAGAR: For haters, this should serve as an eyeopener.

A group of non-Muslims lined up outside Srinagar airport to receive the first batch of Hajis who arrived from Saudi Arabia today.

Youth sang Jaan Vandayo Ha Ba Paan Vandayo, Zoo Te Jaan Vanday Mane Peeero Lo Te Lo… to welcome the pilgrims. They offered roses and shook hands with Hajis. Hajis too prayed for their wellbeing. This is for the first time that Hajis were received by local non-Muslims with gaiety and fervor.

Earlier, the first batch of 145 pilgrims arrived here on Saturday from Saudi Arabia after performing Haj 2022.



The first flight carrying pilgrims back from Saudi Arabia landed at Srinagar International Airport at 7.45 a.m.



P.K.Pole, Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir), Sujit Kumar, DIG (Central Kashmir), officers of the Haj committee, and others received the pilgrims at the airport.



Adequate arrangements have been made at the airport for the comfortable return of the pilgrims.



The last flight carrying pilgrims will land at Srinagar airport on August 1.