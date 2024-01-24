JAMMU, JANUARY 24: J&K scripted a new record by providing entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities to 94,680 youth in a single day.

The function was presided over by Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at the Convention Centre just two days before the celebration of the 75th Republic Day.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Jammu Kashmir Bank for its endeavor to strengthen the spirit of Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan and Swarozgar Utsav – two ongoing campaigns aimed at the financial empowerment of farmers and the youth.

“Today, J&K creates a new record by distributing sanction letters to set up new units and startups that will fulfill dreams of youth and their aspiration of being a job creator and not a job seeker,” the Lt Governor said.

This momentous occasion also marks a significant leap forward in transforming the UT’s economic landscape, he added.

He said the J&K Bank is the common man’s Bank and is playing an important role in the betterment of common people.

Swarozgar Utsav for entrepreneurship and self-employment covered all Panchayats of J&K UT and J&K Bank will provide Rs. 1384 Crore to set up new units and Startups, the Lt Governor observed. We will provide training and supportive infrastructure to create sustainable employment for more youth in these units, he said.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the achievements registered in saturation of Kisan Credit Card across the Union Territory.

“Under Ghar-Ghar KCC Abhiyaan, about 2 Lakh farmers are provided with Kisan Credit Card to ensure they have access to reliable, adequate, and affordable credit. I see a new revolution is underway in the Agriculture & Allied Sector that will construct new pathways for the prosperity of Jammu Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

While appreciating the Bank’s contribution towards social development projects in the UT under its CSR initiatives, Lt Governor underscored the scope for input credit in the Agriculture and MSME sectors to help farmers and youth create employment opportunities besides attaining self-sufficiency.

He directed the J&K Bank to achieve saturation in Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan, Stand-Up India, and Startups.

We have a lot of expectations from J&K Bank and I expect the Bank to devise campaigns to take Financial Literacy programs to a vast portion of the population. Under Back to Village and My Town My Pride programs, the banks must strive to achieve the envisaged target for extension of financial assistance to enterprising youth, he observed.

“As we embark on a path of renewed economic and social development in UT, Banks, especially J&K Bank, will have to ensure the economic needs of farmers, youth, and women are catered to with people-friendly schemes aimed at the creation of employment and livelihood opportunities not only for the beneficiaries but those associated with them as well,” the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over Insurance Claim Settlement cheques to the legal heirs of the deceased Government Employees covered under the Bank’s Group Personal Accidental Insurance. He also felicitated successful entrepreneurs and farmers financed by the Bank.

The Lt Governor launched the Kisan Sathi Chatbot, an AI-based farmer-friendly application of the Agriculture Production Department. Pertinently, J&K bank has also contributed Rs 40.27 Lakh under its CSR initiative for the chatbot application.

Two cheques worth Rs 3.35 Cr and Rs 3.84 Cr under the J&K Bank CSR Programme were handed over to representatives of Jammu Smart City and Srinagar Smart City, respectively, for the construction of e-bus bays/passenger sheds for the convenience of commuters.

J&K Bank’s other CSR initiatives also include a commitment letter to the Administrative Secretary, Department of Health and Medical Education for providing 120 Patient trolleys and 120 wheelchairs to all the district hospitals of J&K UT, handing over cheques worth Rs 26 Lakh for two transport ambulances to Principal Government Medical College Jammu and Rs 34 Lakh for one critical care ambulance to Director SKIMS.

A cheque of Rs 24 Lakh was presented to the Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare; a Rs 69.73 Lakh cheque to Sewa Bharati representative; a cheque worth Rs 11 Lakh to the Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Jammu and Rs 12 Lakh to the Vice-Chancellor University of Jammu under various heads.

Two corporate movies themed upon Bank’s ‘Ghar-Ghar KCC Abhiyaan & Swarozgar Utsav’ and CSR Initiatives were also screened on the occasion.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shailendra Kumar Principal Secretary of Agriculture Production Department; B. Sridhar, CGM NABARD; Sh Baldev Prakash, MD and CEO of J&K Bank and other senior officials were present.