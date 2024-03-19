J&K start-ups showcase innovation; captivate visitors

SRINAGAR: Entrepreneurial spirits soared high as startups from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir showcased their innovative ventures at the prestigious Startup Mahakumbh-2024 at Bharat Mandapam.

Facilitated by the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), these startups exhibited a diverse range of solutions and services, reflecting the region’s burgeoning entrepreneurial landscape.

The event served as a platform for budding entrepreneurs to network, collaborate, and gain insights into the evolving startup ecosystem. From cutting-edge technology to sustainable initiatives, the startups from Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated their resilience and commitment to driving economic growth and innovation in the region.

Director Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Rajinder Kumar Sharma, (JKAS) who is accompanying the start-ups from J&K along with other officers of the institute, expressed his delight at the participation of startups from the UT of J&K. “The presence of our startups at Startup Mahakumbh-2024 underscores the region’s potential and the government’s commitment to foster entrepreneurship. Through platforms like these, we aim to empower our entrepreneurs, catalyze innovation, and propel Jammu and Kashmir towards a brighter future.”

The startups from J&K captivated the visitors and investors alike with their innovative solutions, positioning themselves as key players in India’s startup landscape. Their presence not only showcased the entrepreneurial talent thriving in Jammu and Kashmir but also highlighted the region’s readiness to contribute meaningfully to the national startup ecosystem. As India continues its journey towards becoming a global startup hub, the participation of startups from Jammu and Kashmir serves as a testament to the inclusivity and diversity inherent in the country’s entrepreneurial fabric. Five prominent start-ups from Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the three day event. The group is also accompanied by Incubation Manager, JKEDI Zahid Ali Dar and Sorab Mengi, Assistant Manager.

As many as 23 states will participate in this event and are showcasing their startup ecosystem and policies during the three day event. Startup Mahakumbh 2024, a groundbreaking initiative led by industry giants such as ASSOCHAM, Nasscom, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation, TiE, and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association, is unites over 1,000 startups, 50 unicorns, 500 incubators, and 5,000 delegates from 23 countries. This three-day event, supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), aims to foster innovation and collaboration across various sectors, featuring prominent figures like Amitabh Kant, Sivasubramanian Ramann, and Falguni Nayar.