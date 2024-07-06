Kashmir

IUST’s Int’l Affairs conducts workshop on Rhodes Scholarships 

SRINAGAR, JULY 6: The Office of the International Affairs, Islamic University of Science and  Technology (IUST) in association with the Rhodes Secretariat India and Project EduAccess organised an online Workshop on ‘Rhodes Scholarships’ facilitated by the Rhodes Scholars  from the Oxford University UK. The workshop aimed to equip IUST students with a  comprehensive understanding of Rhodes—one of the oldest and most prestigious scholarships in the world— to secure admission at the University of Oxford. 

The workshop was presided over by Dean Academic Affairs, Prof A.H Moon, who commended  the IUST’s International Affairs Office for guiding the students to explore international  academic opportunities in addition to facilitating foreign students at the IUST. He encouraged  the participants to apply for different international scholarships to further their careers. “We  are committed to fostering a culture of academic excellence and supporting our students’  aspirations to become future global leaders,” he added. 

The workshop featured presentations by 2024 Rhodes Scholars— Mohammad Zayaan Asimi  (MPhil Socio-Legal Research) and Asma Shakeel (Mst in Global and Imperial History) that  offered a comprehensive overview of the scholarship program and detailed insights into  eligibility requirements, crafting of compelling application, personal statement, etc. and was  moderated by Misba Reshi (Rhodes Scholar 2021-DPhil in Law).  

Earlier, Officer Incharge of International Affairs Office IUST, Dr Monisa Qadiri in her  welcome address expressed her appreciation for the collaboration with Rhodes Secretariat India  and Project EduAccess and emphasized IUST’s framework for fostering intellectual growth  and global leadership qualities among the students. Pertinently, all four Kashmiri Rhodes  scholars were present during this Workshop including Sameer Rashid Bhat (Rhodes Scholar  2018-DPhil in Public Policy) as well. The workshop concluded with an interactive Q&A  session, allowing students to clarify their application process questions. The presentations were  followed by an extensive interactive session, allowing students to address specific concerns  and gain further clarity on the application process. 

