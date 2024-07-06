IUST’s Int’l Affairs conducts workshop on Rhodes Scholarships 

SRINAGAR, JULY 6: The Office of the International Affairs, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in association with the Rhodes Secretariat India and Project EduAccess organised an online Workshop on ‘Rhodes Scholarships’ facilitated by the Rhodes Scholars from the Oxford University UK. The workshop aimed to equip IUST students with a comprehensive understanding of Rhodes—one of the oldest and most prestigious scholarships in the world— to secure admission at the University of Oxford.

The workshop was presided over by Dean Academic Affairs, Prof A.H Moon, who commended the IUST’s International Affairs Office for guiding the students to explore international academic opportunities in addition to facilitating foreign students at the IUST. He encouraged the participants to apply for different international scholarships to further their careers. “We are committed to fostering a culture of academic excellence and supporting our students’ aspirations to become future global leaders,” he added.

The workshop featured presentations by 2024 Rhodes Scholars— Mohammad Zayaan Asimi (MPhil Socio-Legal Research) and Asma Shakeel (Mst in Global and Imperial History) that offered a comprehensive overview of the scholarship program and detailed insights into eligibility requirements, crafting of compelling application, personal statement, etc. and was moderated by Misba Reshi (Rhodes Scholar 2021-DPhil in Law).

Earlier, Officer Incharge of International Affairs Office IUST, Dr Monisa Qadiri in her welcome address expressed her appreciation for the collaboration with Rhodes Secretariat India and Project EduAccess and emphasized IUST’s framework for fostering intellectual growth and global leadership qualities among the students. Pertinently, all four Kashmiri Rhodes scholars were present during this Workshop including Sameer Rashid Bhat (Rhodes Scholar 2018-DPhil in Public Policy) as well. The workshop concluded with an interactive Q&A session, allowing students to clarify their application process questions. The presentations were followed by an extensive interactive session, allowing students to address specific concerns and gain further clarity on the application process.