IUST signs MoU with IIA Sgr Centre to promote architectural collab

AWANTIPORA, JULY 15: The Department of Architecture, Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST), Awantipora, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Srinagar Centre, marking a significant step toward strengthening architectural education and professional engagement in the region.

The MoU was signed by Prof. A. H. Moon, Dean Academic Affairs, on behalf of the Department of Architecture, and Ar. Irshad Majid, Chairman of IIA Srinagar Centre, in the presence of university dignitaries; the Registrar, Dean of Students, Dean Outreach, Finance Officer, and Dean, School of Architecture, Planning & Geomatics, along with members of the IIA Srinagar Centre and the faculty of the Department of Architecture.

The agreement establishes a three-year collaborative framework aimed at enhancing academic, professional, and research activities through a series of joint initiatives. It outlines cooperation in key areas including the organization of collaborative programs and events; skill development and knowledge sharing; and research collaboration focusing on heritage conservation, sustainable design, and innovation in architecture. It also includes facilitation of internships and real-world exposure for students through the professional network of IIA.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to nurturing future-ready architects and fostering regional dialogue in architecture and design. Both institutions aim to provide students with meaningful engagement in live projects, exposure to industry practices, and access to cutting-edge research.