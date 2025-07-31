IUST concludes workshop on ‘Disaster-Resilient Infra Dev’

AWANTIPORA, JULY 31: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) concluded a three-day Training and Capacity Building Workshop on “Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure Development”, held from July 28 -30. The workshop was organised by the Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction (CDRR) in collaboration with the Departments of Civil Engineering and Architecture, IUST, along with the J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRRR). The event brought together academics, government officials, engineers, and students to discuss and address the pressing challenges of infrastructure development in the multi-hazard prone Himalayan region of Jammu & Kashmir.

The valedictory session was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, who also led a panel discussion during the workshop. It was marked by the presence of Snober Jameel (Deputy Secretary, JKDMRRR) and Dr. Muzaffar Ahmad (Former Member, NDMA), who lauded the university for promoting a culture of disaster preparedness and resilient infrastructure planning. Dr. Irfan Maqbool Bhat, Assistant Professor and Coordinator of CDRR at IUST, presented a detailed summary of the workshop’s proceedings. Attendees from District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), Public Works (R&B) Department, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Srinagar Development Authority (SDA), various government departments, and academic institutions were felicitated with certificates.

Over three days, the workshop featured thematic sessions covering critical infrastructure resilience, field challenges in infrastructure development, seismic vulnerability, and rapid visual screening (RVS), and the role of traditional versus modern housing typologies in disaster preparedness. Experts including Er. Afzal Ahmad (Senior Engineer, PWD), Dr. Muazim Jan (Scientist, CSIR-4PI, Bangaluru), Dr. Midhat Fayaz (Scientist, UoK), and Ar. Mehran Qureshi (Assistant Professor, Department of Architecture, IUST) shared practical insights, highlighting issues like flawed DPRs, pitfalls of lowest-cost bidding, and the need for hybrid earthquake-resistant designs.