IUST celebrates International Nurses Day

Alamdar Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Techonology, a constituent college of IUST, Awantipora Celebrated International nurses day followed by two days Webinar on the theme Nurses: A Voice to lead: A vision for future health care.

The goal of organizing the webinar was to highlight of the role of nurses in Covid -19 pandemic and to reflect the impact of covid – 19 on health care system and nursing profession.

The chief guest of the Occasion, Prof Naseer Iqbal, Registrar IUST discussed life experiences of Covid -19 positive patients’ management with dedication by nurses. Appreciated the work done with dedication, Prof Naseer Iqbal emphasised the importance of nursing professionals during this pandemic and during the routine health care. He said why only 12th May, all days are nurses because Doctors only prescribe, nurses are with the patients round the clock. They are backbone of health Care Services.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr) Mehmooda Regu, principal AMCON & MT in her address discussed Nightingale’s legacy, described nurses as angels of mercy and kindness. She emphasized Strategies like screening, containment and mitigation to control the outbreak of Covid-19. She described the set back to routine basic health care preparing individuals and communities about availing Services, with awareness about infection control by breaking the chain of infection, hygiene, immunity boosting and following Covid SOPs. She discussed about the achievements of Alamdar Memorial college of nursing and medical technology during 2020-2021 and appreciated faculty for working with integrity.

The faculty members of AMCON & MT; Mr Syed Shahid, Ms Insha Rasool, Ms Nighat Gowhar and Ms. Bushra Mushtaq worked as resource personnel throughout the planning and execution of the program and being the speakers presented different topics related to the theme of nurses’ day.

The program included special lectures from Covid Warriors- The frontline health nursing officers of different institutions Mrs Yasmeena Akhter(SKIMS) and Ms. Farkhanda(GMC Anantnag) Amin, who shared their knowledge, experience and ground level situation of Covial -19 pandemic and the various challenges faced by them during this period of crisis. They expressed their experience while working with Covid positive people in wards, critical care units, on ventilators and patients with complications.

They also expressed their pain and stress when patients die, when they pack them, when they are with co-morbidities and complications.

Asifah and Rohi Jan, tutors of AMCON & MT Worked as organizing secretaries of the programme.