It’s a baby boy! Kareena Kapoor, Saif welcome their second child

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a boy. According to a report, the actress was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday night and delivered the baby on February 21.

Soon the fans got all excited and started pouring in good wishes for the parents, the baby and Taimur who has now become a big brother.

Kareena had announced her pregnancy in August via her Instagram handle. Extending thanks to their well-wishers, Saif and Kareena had released a joint statement at the time, which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Kareena Kapoor finished the shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha during pregnancy. She was also seen shooting for various brands she represents. Her Instagram handle stayed active as it gave insights into her work and personal life.